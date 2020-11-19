Netflix India came up with an exciting response after coming across Virat Kohli's recent picture. The Indian cricket team captain – who's currently serving 14-day isolation period in Sydney ahead of a full-fledged tour against Australia – shared a selfie which shows him enjoying a web series on a 'comfortable' cough. "Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch," the 32-year-old captioned the picture. Although Kohli didn't mention what he's watching, Netflix India was quick to notice that he had Netflix open on the laptop in front of him. The OTT company was delighted seeing the talismanic batsman enjoying their shows as they posted an overwhelming response. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

"That's us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true," the streaming platform wrote while retweeting Kohli's picture. Netflix's response went viral in no time with the post garnering over 12,000 likes and plenty of hilarious reactions.

Check Out Netflix India's Response!!

That's us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true 😭 https://t.co/4krtYUaa6K — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020

Apart from chilling on web series, Kohli has been practising hard in quarantine. While the clashes between India and Australia on 22 yards tend to be mind-boggling, the upcoming series holds even greater significance as it marks the return of Indian team in international cricket after a long coronavirus-induced halt.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's men have pleasant memories from their last assignment down under where they won the ODI and Test series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie. However, Steve Smith and David Warner didn't participate in that series due to a one-year ban. Hence, the competition will indeed be more challenging this time around. Also, Kohli – who's expecting his first child in December – will fly back to India after the first Test with Ajinkya Rahane likely to lead India in his absence.

