After the conclusion of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Indian cricket stars flew to Australia for a full-fledged tour – comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches. However, all the players are currently serving a 14-day quarantine period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although being in isolation isn't a bread & butter task, Indian captain Virat Kohli seems to be quite chilled and relaxed. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old – who's expecting his first child soon – shared a picture of himself sitting comfortably in a couch and enjoying a 'good' web series. Team India Players Arrive in Sydney for Lengthy Series.

"Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch," Kohli captioned the pic on Instagram. The batting great shared numerous workout videos during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in India, inspiring people to be fit in quarantine. However, the Indian skipper showcased his relaxed and chilled-out side in his latest Instagram post. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule.

Here's The Picture Posted By Virat Kohli!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Meanwhile, the tour gets underway with the first ODI on November 27. This will be India's first international assignment after the COVID-19 outbreak, and they must leave no stones unturned to make a comeback with the bang. Virat Kohli and Co indeed have pleasant memories of their last tour down under as they registered victories in ODI and Test series while the T20I series resulted in a draw.

However, the visitors have a more significant challenge in front of them this time as dashing opener Rohit Sharma will not feature in the ODI and T20I series due to a hamstring injury. At the same time, Virat Kohli – who's expecting his first child soon – will fly back to India after the first Test match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).