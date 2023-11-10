New Delhi, November 10: New Zealand’s rising all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and West Indies skipper, all-rounder Hayley Matthews have been crowned as winners of the ICC Players of the Month awards for October 2023. Ravindra claims his first ICC Men’s Player of the Month award thanks to a series of memorable knocks in the group stages of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India. On the other hand, the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October is awarded to Hayley, who led from the front with scintillating individual performances in West Indies’ white-ball matches in Australia. New Zealand Test Cricketer Henry Nicholls Faces Charges for Ball-Tampering in Plunket Shield Match

Ravindra overcame India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock to win the prize, while Matthews was crowned winner from a shortlist that also featured Bangladesh’s Nahida Akhter and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr.

Ravindra, 23, was in sparkling form during New Zealand’s blistering start to their ODI World Cup campaign. Despite only having 12 ODI appearances under his belt before the start of the tournament, Ravindra soon grabbed the headlines by scoring a superb 123 not out in their nine-wicket tournament-opening victory over defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

He continued to smash stylish half-centuries against Netherlands (51) and India (75) before his next century came in the thrilling encounter against Australia at Dharamsala – blasting 116 in 89 balls and bringing New Zealand to within touching distance of a mammoth 389 target before eventually falling five runs short. In total, Ravindra amassed 406 runs at an average of 81.20 during his six matches in October 2023.

"I'm very grateful to win this award. It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special. Being backed by the team helps a lot, as well as being able to go out there with a lot of freedom and play your natural game. The lucky thing is that the wickets have been really nice to bat on, which suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on," said Ravindra.

On the other hand, Hayley claims her second ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after starring in her side’s T20I series against defending world champions Australia. The top-ranked all-rounder in the Women’s T20I Player Rankings consistently thwarted the home side with power-hitting and key wickets on her way to the Player of the Series award.

Despite losing the first outing in North Sydney by eight wickets, skipper Hayley smashed an unbeaten 99 atop the order and also took the prized wicket of Alyssa Healy during Australia’s response.

She then followed this up with her best performance – smashing 132 not out in 64 balls (20 fours and five sixes) to secure an eye-catching victory by chasing 213 after claiming the wickets of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland during Australia’s innings. The final fixture saw the skipper hit another half-century (79), to end the month with 310 runs in the series at an average of 155.

"I'm very grateful to have received the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October. I love pulling on the West Indies jersey. Every time I do wear that maroon and gold, it definitely adds an extra layer where you can go out there and perform well."

“Not only for yourself and for the team, but in knowing how much cricket means to the people of the Caribbean and how much it can bring people together. It was pretty special going out there in Australia and being able to perform the way that I did, but knowing how many people’s faces I was able to put a smile on back home in the Caribbean, that’s what means the most to me,” said Hayley.

