After a rain-marred T20I series, the action in England's tour of New Zealand now heads to the NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series, the first match getting underway on Sunday, October 26. The Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, will host the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 and it is set to start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 best fantasy playing XI prediction. NZ vs ENG 2025: Harry Brook Eager for England Momentum As Joe Root and Ben Duckett Return for New Zealand ODI Series.

New Zealand will look to bounce back after conceding the NZ vs ENG 2025 T20I series to England by a 1-0 margin, with Harry Brook and co winning the only completed match of the three-game affair. A big focus of the NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series is Kane Williamson, who will be playing for the Black Caps for the very first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in March earlier this year. There are still two years left for the ODI World Cup to take place, but both England and New Zealand would consider taking baby steps in preparation for the showpiece event in the NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series. NZ vs ENG 2025: Jofra Archer To Miss First ODI Against New Zealand As England Focus on Ashes Preparation.

New Zealand vs England 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Devon Conway (ENG)

Batters: Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Harry Brook (ENG)

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG), Matt Henry (NZ) and Adil Rashid (ENG)

Who Will Win NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Match?

England took the rain-marred NZ vs ENG 2025 T20I series by a 1-0 margin and while that solitary win would give Harry Brook and co some confidence, they would not take New Zealand at all. The Black Caps have been a dominant force in ODIs this year, the highlights of which were their stellar Champions Trophy show and a 3-0 sweep over Pakistan at home and they can be backed to notch up the victory in the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

