New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: New Zealand and England are set to engage in a three-match NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series, the first of which is on October 26. The two sides met in a three-match NZ vs ENG 2025 T20I series, which was marred by rain. It was an England victory on the either side of two NZ vs ENG contests which were washed out due to rain. The Black Caps have had a spectacular 2025 in ODIs--reaching the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final and subsequently whitewashing Pakistan 3-0 at home. Mitchell Santner's men are favourites heading into the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI as slight favourites, despite losing the only full contest that has taken place so far in England's tour of New Zealand so far. New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs ENG ODI?

For England, Harry Brook and co face a stern challenge. Not that England do not possess the quality. They do. As a matter of fact, the England National Cricket Team can pack more than a punch and they will look to be at their absolute best against the Black Caps and, if possible, gain early momentum in the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025. A lot of eyeballs would be on a returning Kane Williamson, who would make his first appearance for the New Zealand National Cricket Team since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final earlier this year. Some of England's players also could use the NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series as a sort of dress rehearsal for the Ashes 2025-26, although the format and conditions will be different. NZ vs ENG 2025: Harry Brook Eager for England Momentum As Joe Root and Ben Duckett Return for New Zealand ODI Series.

NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Date Sunday, October 26 Time 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 is on Sunday, October 26. The NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs ENG white-ball series 2025. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs England 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 89). New Zealand are expected to win the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI and take a 1-0 series lead.

