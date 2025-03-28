Pakistan suffered a demolishing 4-1 T20I series loss against New Zealand in the recent five-match Test series away from home. Except for one T20I at Eden Park in Auckland which they won, Pakistan couldn't even compete neck to neck against New Zealand over the other four matches. Frustrated by their repeated failures, a spectator was spotted in the stands of Sky Stadium in Wellington with the placard ‘Cricket bats for sale barely used' and then asked the interested party to call Pakistan Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of New Zealand’s ODI Series Against Pakistan With Fractured Right Hand.

Spectator Takes Dig at Pakistan Cricket Team

