New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan has been a one-sided affair thus far, with hosts Black Caps winning both the first two matches convincingly. The second T20I at Dunedin witnessed visitors Pakistan produce a better performance, but still lacked in comparison to New Zealand, who looked like a well-oiled machine, despite playing their non-regular players. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK live streaming online and TV telecast channel details continue reading. Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Group Becomes 10th Highest Wicket Taker for New Zealand Across All Formats, Achieves Feat in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025.

Pakistan's young batters, once again, suffered in the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I, where the likes of Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Shabad Khan stood up for their side, and achieved a par score of 135 in a rain-truncated encounter. New Zealand thanks to a brisk start by Tim Seifert, and Finn Allen reached their target without much worry, and gained a 2-0 lead in the series.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team's second T20I will take place at Eden Park, Auckland. The much-awaited encounter between both nations will begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, March 21.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan live-streaming online viewing option, read below. NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Tim Seifert, Jacob Duffy and Bowlers Help Black Caps to Comfortable Five-Wicket Victory.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the PAK vs NZ five-match T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK T20I matches live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange of a subscription pass.

