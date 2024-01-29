The Asian Cricket Council has scheduled the Annual General Meetings for January 31, 2024, and is set to occur in Bali, Indonesia. During this two-day conclave, many important decisions will be made. The AGM is slated with the presence of all members of the continental association, including Jay Shah. Various factors will be closely observed concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary. ‘Utsav Ki Tayaarrii Karo’, Suryakumar Yadav Congratulates Sarfaraz Khan for His Selection in India’s Squad for Second Test Against England.

The ACC faces several challenges, one of which is deciding on the broadcasting rights of the organisation. The ACC rights, particularly for the flagship tournament, the Asia Cup, are highly regarded in World cricket, especially within the Asian cricket landscape. A competitive bidding for the championship rights is highly anticipated. Disney Star has held the rights for the past eight years. However, with the dynamic changes in India's sports broadcasting scene, predicting outcomes proves to be a complex task. Notably, the ACC has extended invitations to all leading broadcasters for a dinner event scheduled on a day before.

As per Cricbuzz, the upcoming Asia Cup can adopt the Twenty20 format. The ACC is poised to make decisions regarding the venue for the upcoming Asia Cup. Various potential hosts, such as United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, are under consideration. The previous Asia Cup followed a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-hosting the six-team event.

There is uncertainty regarding whether the championship can be awarded to Associate members, given a clause stipulating it must be held in a Full Member Asian nation. Although the election is not formally listed on the agenda, it might be a topic of discussion during the meeting. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the UAE has previously hosted the events back in 2018 and 2022.

