London, June 21: The West Indies were a dominant force in the World Cups in the 1970s before India pulled off an upset to beat them in the 1983 final.

It all started on this day in 1975 at Lord's when Clive Lloyd led West Indies to victory at the inaugural Cricket World Cup - then known as the Prudential Cup.

Lloyd made the difference in the final with a stunning 102 off 85 balls to shepherd his side to a 17-run victory, and claim the first World Cup trophy.

The West Indies would go on to retain the trophy four years later, this time with a big triumph over England in London again. They have not won the tournament since.

The Aussies led by Ian Chappell asked the Windies to bat first. They put up a stiff 291/8 in 60 overs and in reply, the Aussies were all out for 274 in 58.4 overs. Chappell scored 62.

The tournament was played just four years after the one-day format had been introduced. Stadiums were full and the competition was a success paving the way for World Cups in cricket in the future.

Eight teams took part in the tournament, including a team from East Africa which replaced South Africa due to the anti-apartheid boycott.

