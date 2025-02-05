Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): KVN Bangalore Strikers rode a superb batting display by openers Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari and Saroj Paramanik to humiliate Chennai Singams by nine wickets in a one-sided Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) encounter at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 88 runs, the Strikers swept past the victory post with ease, losing just one wicket along the way and 2.4 overs to spare, a release from ISPL stated.

Bepari was the top-scorer with 47 runs off just 28 balls. His innings included five boundaries and two sixes. Paramanik remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 16 balls, with 1 boundary and 2 sixes.

The duo made short work of the seemingly challenging target as they navigated the Chennai bowling with ease, putting together an opening stand of 83 runs.

By the time, Bepari was caught near the boundary while going for another big shot, the issue was almost decided in the Strikers' favour.

Earlier, Sumeet Dhekale plundered 40 runs off 25 deliveries to propel Chennai Singams to a challenging total of 87/5. Dhekale's unbeaten stay at the crease was studded with four hits to the fence.

The Singams were off to a poor start as opener Jagannath Sarkar was sent back to the dugout by Farman Khan before even a single run had been scored. With Prashant Gharat also losing his wicket in the third over, Chennai were in trouble at 16-2.

However, Sumeet Dhekale joined Ketan Mhatre in the middle and the duo brought the innings back on track with a 28-run stand. Mhatre scored 20 runs off 18 balls and provided much-needed stability at one end even as Dhekale tried to increase the run rate from the other. (ANI)

