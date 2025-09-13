India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Options: The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in what promises to be a thrilling three-match ODI series. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series is a very significant one for both teams, given the fact that the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is just around the corner and India and Australia would aim at keeping no stone unturned in a bid to prepare for the marquee event. The first two IND-W vs AUS-W ODI matches will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, while the Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025. IND-W vs AUS-W 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will look to make a point or two against Australia in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series, knowing fully well that a good performance against the reigning World Cup champions will give them a lot of confidence. Australia's last ODI assignment was way back at the Women's Ashes 2024 when the Alyssa Healy-led side had clinched a 3-0 whitewash. The last time the India Women's National Cricket Team and Australia Women's National Cricket Team faced each other in an ODI series was in December 2024, when the Women in Blue fell short, losing all three matches of the series and suffering a 0-3 clean sweep at the hands of Alyssa Healy and co. Fans looking for information on which channel to watch IND-W vs AUS-W can read below. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Were Once 'Kicked' Out of a New Zealand Cafe, Reveals Jemimah Rodrigues.

How to Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series 2025 that starts on September 14 and fans can watch the IND-AAUS-W live telecast of all three ODI matches on its channels. For IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 online viewing options, read below.

JioHotstar, which is the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series. Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Australia Women live streaming online of all the matches on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India and Australia are expected to put up a great show in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series and India can be expected to emerge 2-1 winners.

