The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025 season will kick off on June 12. A total of 24 matches will be played in the second edition of the showpiece tournament. The grand finale will be held on June 24. All fixtures are set to be hosted at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. The MPL tournament is organised by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

In the second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League, seven teams will contest each other to win the showpiece title. These teams are named as Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Rewa Jaguars and Bundelkhand Bulls. Jabalpur Lions won the Madhya Pradesh League 2024 edition. They defeated the Bhopal Leopards by 33 runs in the inaugural edition final.

Madhya Pro T20 League 2025 Details

Series Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Date June 12-24 Time 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode and JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

Where to Watch Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 edition. Hence, Indian fans can watch the second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League on the Star Sports TV channels. For Madhya Pradesh League 205 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

Indian audience also has an online viewing option to watch the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 tournament. The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League live streaming will be available for the fans on FanCode and JioHotstar app and website, where all the action can be found online.

