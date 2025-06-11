The second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League is back in action, with the eight-team competition taking place between June 11 to June 28. Sobisco Smashers Malda and Murshidabad Kings are the reigning joint champions, who will also kick off the second edition of BPTL 2025 in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens. Other teams in the competition are Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Harbour Diamonds, and Adamas Howrah Warriors. Bengal Pro T20 2025: Former India Wicket-Keeper Wriddhiman Saha Joins Siliguri Strikers as Mentor.

The men's league phase will start with double-header matches till June 24, after which the semifinals and final will be held on June 26 and June 28. For the first time, the Bengal Pro T20 League will have the Decision Review System (DRS) implemented throughout the tournament. All matches of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue that missed out on hosting the IPL 2025 Final this year.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Details

Series Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Date Wednesday, June 11-28 Time 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, Star Sports 3 HD/SD

Where to Watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the BPTL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 online viewing options, read below. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025: Siliguri Strikers Successfully Conduct Trials, Uncover Fresh Talent.

How to Watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the BPTL 2025. The Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming will be available for the fans on FanCode, where all the action can be found online on their app and website after purchasing a pass.

