Mumbai, May 9: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday received a threat email claiming to blast the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in retaliation for the ongoing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan. The Arun Jaitley Stadium received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, and a police complaint has been registered, a top DDCA official told IANS. IPL 2025 Suspended For One Week, BCCI Issues Official Statement Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

“There will be a bomb blast in your stadium. We have a committed Pakistan sleeper cell active in India. The blast will be our revenge of Operation Sindoor," reads the mail.

The venue played host to Delhi Capitals' home matches in the IPL 2025 before it was suspended for one week by the BCCI on Friday. Arun Jaitley Stadium was scheduled to host its last match of the season against Gujarat Titans on May 11 but it has now been suspended following the BCCI's decision.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.

Pakistan attempted strikes, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Laud Indian Armed Forces for Unwavering ‘Courage and Resilience’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Mohammed Shami had received death threats via email after the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pehalgam that claimed the lives of 26, including one Nepali citizen, on April 22.

