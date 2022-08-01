Being an optional sport in the Commonwealth Games, Cricket makes its return for the first time since last being played at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games where it was held for the first time in the competition’s history. However, this time around, women's cricket will be held for the first time ever at the quadrennial showpiece. The 2022 Commonwealth Games, which takes place in Birmingham, England will include the sport in a Twenty20 format. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Cricket's first appearance at the Commonwealth Games in the 1998 edition in Malaysia, was played in Men’s List A format which saw South Africa as the champions. However, this time around it will be played in women’s Twenty20 format and all eyes will be on who becomes the inaugural gold medalist.

The tournament will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, from July 29 to August 7. Along with the host England, seven other teams have qualified and are divided into 2 groups A and B. Group A consists of Australia, Barbados, India, and Pakistan while Group B has England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Pakistan being in Group A, will play their first match on July 29 against Barbados which is the second official match of the tournament. Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Schedule CWG 2022 Birmingham

Date Match Details Time (IST) 29 July 2022 Barbados vs Pakistan 10:00 pm 31 July 2022 India vs Pakistan 03:00 pm 3 August 2022 Australia vs Pakistan 03:00 pm

The Pakistan Women’s team led by skipper Bismah Maroof will be competing against some of the big names in cricket. Looking forward to making history, they will aim to win the gold medal for the first time in the newly added event at the Commonwealth Games. Pakistan ranks seventh in the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings and are least favourites for the podium finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

