The India Men’s national cricket team commonly known as Team India or the Men in Blue represents the peninsular South Asian country, India, in men’s International cricket. They are governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and are the International Cricket Council's Full member nation with Test, ODI, and T20I status. Team India currently ranks first in the ICC T20I rankings and is regarded as one of the most successful teams in all three formats. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Indian cricket team is the first-ever winner of the ICC T20 World Cup which was held in South Africa in 2007. They reached the finals on one more occasion in 2014 but failed to triumph over the Sri Lankan side. India also hosted the event in 2016, in which they were knocked out by the two times World T20 champions, West Indies in the semi-finals.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

India T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Super Over Won NR Champions India 38 23 13 1 1 2007

In the past two editions of the T20 World Cups, the Men in Blue are trying to overcome the obstacles but falling short to do so. They also suffered a humiliating loss against Pakistan by 10 wickets, in the previous edition of the competition. Along with their unsuccessful run at the Asian Championship ahead of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma’s side has a lot to prove and millions of hopes riding on their shoulders.

