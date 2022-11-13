Pakistan after struggling at the start of the group stage turned their luck around and made it to the finals of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, in the finals England defeated the Green Shirts by five wickets to win their second T20 World Cup. Pakistan will have a brief rest after the T20 World Cup 2022. From December, Pakistan will carry on with their bilateral series against the teams they faced in the T20 World Cup 2022 knockout stage- England and New Zealand. Indian Cricket Team Schedule After T20 World Cup 2022: Upcoming Team India Matches in November and December.

From the start of December, Pakistan will welcome England at their home for a three-match Test series. After that Pakistan will host a two-Test and three-ODI series against the team they faced in the World Cup semifinals- New Zealand. The series against New Zealand will start at the end of December 2022, making it their last bilateral series of the year.

Pakistan Cricket Team Schedule After T20 World Cup 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Format December 01, 2022 Pakistan vs England 10:30 am Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Test December 09, 2022 Pakistan vs England 10:30 am Multan Cricket Stadium Test December 17, 2022 Pakistan vs England 10::30 am Karachi National Stadium Test December 27, 2022 Pakistan vs New Zealand 10:30 am Karachi National Stadium Test January 4, 2023 Pakistan vs New Zealand 10:30 am Multan Cricket Stadium Test January 11, 2023 Pakistan vs New Zealand 04:30 pm Karachi National Satidum ODI January 13, 2023 Pakistan vs New Zealand 04:30 pm Karachi National Stadium ODI January 15, 2023 Pakistan vs New Zealand 04:30 pm Karachi National Stadium ODI

The 2022 year has been an amazing year for the Pakistan side; they were the finalists in both the 2022 Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They were also quite successful in many series played this year including the matches against Australia, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Just before the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan won the T20I tri-series in New Zealand.

