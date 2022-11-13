England lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This is England's second title as they join West Indies on most T20 World Cup titles. The 2022 T20 World Cup was the eighth edition of the tournament. And now we will head towards the next edition of the T20 World Cup. So, when is the next T20 World Cup? Which country will host the next edition of T20 World Cup? All the answers below. England Win T20 World Cup 2022, Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets in Final at MCG.

The ICC T20 World Cup was first played in 2007 in South Africa and each time it is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Teams are selected from various continental qualifiers along with the ICC Full Member nations and the hosts.

When and Where Will Next T20 World Cup Take Place?

The next ICC T20 World Cup will take place in June 2024, and will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA. The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will be quite a significant one, as for the first time The United States of America (USA) will be co-hosting the event, marking its first appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Ends As Leading Scorer, Suryakumar Yadav on Third.

How Many Teams Will be Participating in T20 World Cup 2024?

For the first time in the T20 World Cup, 20 teams will be participating in the competition. It will include two hosts, the top eight teams for the previous T20 World Cup, the following two teams from the ICC T20I rankings, and the rest from the continental qualifiers.

In November 2021, ICC announced that the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the United States after a joint bid was proposed by both the nation's cricket council, forming a strategic partnership between the two associations.

The 20 participating teams in the 2024 T20 World Cup, will be divided into four groups of five each, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round. In the Super 8 group stage, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams and the top two teams from both groups will head into the knockout stage which will consist of the semifinals and the finals.

