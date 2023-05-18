Pakistan’s former cricketer, Shahid Afridi has shared his opinions on Pakistan not touring India for the ODI World Cup in India that is to be held in India from October-November 2023. Sharing his opinion on the on-going crisis, the former cricketer believes that the 1992 Champions should visit India for the upcoming World Cup, stated a report by the Cricket Pakistan. 'If India Doesn't Come to Pakistan, We Will Not Be Going to India for World Cup' Says PCB Chief Najam Sethi.

Sharing his views, the former said, "Pakistan team should tour India for the World Cup. This will send a positive message about Pakistan supporting cricket." Highlighting the importance of division between cricket politics, Afridi stated that the upcoming Asia Cup should be held in Pakistan and the authorities concerned should take a prompt decision about it.

“Asia Cup should take place in Pakistan. I think cricket and politics should be kept separate. There should be no further delay with regards to final decision on the Asia Cup,” Afridi expressed.

Nevertheless, earlier, the BCCI had dismissed the idea of sending Team India to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup and maintained their stance on hosting the competition at a neutral venue. Asia Cup 2023 Set to be Played in Sri Lanka, Pakistan to Boycott the Tournament: Report.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board is rigid about hosting the tournament on their home soil, at least some part of it, or else it has threatened to boycott the tournament, along with intention to call international cricket back to Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2023 is facing a possible danger of Pakistan withdrawing from the event and this has prompted the BCCI to adopt a “hybrid model” for the competition.

