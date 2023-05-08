The Asia Cup 2023 venue, a topic which has been the subject of much discussion and debate, has reportedly been decided and it would be Sri Lanka, who will host the competition, according to a report in the Indian Express. Pakistan had been originally announced as the host nation for the continental competition. But with the BCCI stating that India would not travel to Pakistan due to frosty political relations between the two countries, it was reportedly expected that the tournament would be moved from the nation. The report also claims that Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have supported this idea of moving the tournament out of Pakistan and a decision on it is expected to be taken at the end of this month. Asia Cup 2023 Venue: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards Support BCCI in Their Request of Moving the Tournament Out of Pakistan.

Also, this does put prospects of Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup under uncertainty, with them reportedly planning to boycott the tournament. The Indian cricket board had earlier stated that it would not send its players to Pakistan due to lack of government clearance and the PCB, in response, had proposed a hybrid model, according to which India’s matches would be played at a neutral venue with Pakistan being the host nation. The neutral venue in question was reported to be the UAE. But with high temperatures in the Gulf nation at the time of the tournament (September) and broadcasters not agreeing to this idea, the ‘hybrid model’ discussion did not gain any further ground. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup after they beat Pakistan to win the title last year. The tournament was held in the T20 format last year, but this time, it would be played in ODI format. Teams will use the competition to prepare for the ODI World Cup later. PCB Chief Najam Sethi Reveals Pakistan Could Lose $3 Million in Revenues If They Skip Asia Cup 2023.

The report also adds that Dambulla and Pallekele can be the venues for the tournament in Sri Lanka. Now what does this do for Pakistan’s participation not just in the Asia Cup but also in the World Cup? Earlier, reports claimed that Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup in India later this year if the Men in Blue refused to visit their neighbouring country. Also, now that the Asia Cup is set to be moved out of Pakistan, there remains a lot of uncertainty over their participation in the World Cup in India.

