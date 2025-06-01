Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Hosts Pakistan have been in dominating form against Bangladesh having notched up a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match 20-overs international series, and will be gunning to complete a whitewash by winning the third and final match as well on June 1, marking the end of tour. Apart from the PAK vs BAN 1st T20I, Bangladesh have failed to put on a fight against Pakistan, who have steamrolled over their opponents in the second contest to gain an unassailable lead. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast and online streaming in India, then continue reading. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

All-rounder Hasan Ali has been the star performer for Pakistan thus far, breaking the back of Bangladesh's batting line-up with his seam-up bowling. In batting, the likes of Hasan Nawaz, captain Salman Agha, and Sahibzada Farhan have led the charge, bringing a breath of fresh air into their T20 cricket, leaving behind a calculative and timid approach.

On the other hand, under Litton Das, Bangladesh have failed to showcase rhythm and lacked cohesiveness at times. The failures of key performers has led to the visitors trailing the series 0-2, despite having a decent outing against Pakistan on earlier tours.

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aminul Islam Becomes New Bangladesh Cricket Board President: Report.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs BAN T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025?

Fans in India, however, can watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 in India. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha website for free. Pakistan have already gained a 2-0 lead and looks well set to finish the series with a victory to end Bangaldesh's tour.

