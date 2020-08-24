England took further control of the third and final Test at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton after bowling out Pakistan for 273 in their first innings. The visitors fell 310 runs short of England's first innings total and enforced follow-on. Before Pakistan could begin their second innings, the play was stopped due to bad light. The visitors face an uphill task as two days remain in the match, with day four today. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

Both the teams will have their eyes on the weather which doesn't look good for upcoming two days. Rain is predicted on day four and five. England have a cushion of 310 runs and will be looking to bundle out Pakistan before that. James Anderson is nearing the 600-wicket mark in Tests and now needs two more scalps to become the first fast bowler to enter the elite club. Pakistan vs England Highlights of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3.

Captain Azhar Ali was remarkable for Pakistan as he scored his 17th Test century and finished unbeaten on 141. Apart from him, Mohammad Rizwan posted a half-century and shared 138-run partnership with the skipper. Pakistan will be looking to save the Test and better their performance with the bat in the second innings.