Pakistan vs England 2020 Live Streaming Online and Telecast: The Three Lions have tightened their grip over the third Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. In reply of England’s first-innings total of 583 runs, Pakistan were bundled out for just 273 runs and were asked to follow on. Despite skipper Azhar Ali’s fighting ton, the visitors are still trailing by 310 runs, and only a miracle can help them escape from a humiliating defeat. The fourth day of the game could well decide the fate of the encounter. Hence, a great contest between the bat and the ball is set on the cards. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4. Pakistan vs England Highlights of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3.

Speaking of action on Day 3, England came out to bat with their overnight score of 24/3. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals as Joe Root and Co looked well placed on the driver’s seat. However, Azhar Ali didn’t put his guards down and scored a sensational ton. Apart from him, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan also scored an impressive fifty. The duo’s efforts, however, weren’t enough as Pakistan got packed for 273 runs. Veteran pacer James Anderson made the red ball talk and scalped his 29th five-wicket haul in Test matches. He’s also just two scalps away from completing 600 Test wickets, and he could well achieve the feat in the upcoming day. Without further ado, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter. Azhar Ali Plays Fighting Knock After String of Low Scores, Twitterati Hail the Pakistan Test Captain.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 4 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

Day 4 of Pakistan vs England third Test match will take place on August 24, 2020 (Monday). The PAK vs ENG 3rd Test is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Day 3 will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time Time) and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 4 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs England match on Sony Sports channels. In India, the match will be live on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels. Fans in Pakistan can catch the PAK vs ENG Day 3 live on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 4 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Pakistan and England cricket fans can also follow live action of Day 3 of the third Test on Online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match on its app as well as on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow live action on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. Pakistan fans can catch the live action fo PAK vs ENG third Test match on the mobile application of PTV Sports.

Rain has played spoilsport at times in the ongoing match and the weather is expected to be similar on Day 4 as well. The conditions will be overcast through the day while showers are also expected to play a part.

