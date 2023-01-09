After the two Tests were drawn, both Pakistan and New Zealand hope to register their first win when they take on each other in the 1st ODI of the three-match series. New Zealand came close to winning the final Test in Karachi to pile more woes on the Pakistan team in red-ball cricket, but a defiant Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed ensured that the spoils were shared. With this being a World Cup year, both teams will use this series to try and narrow down on a winning combination. Pakistan will play an ODI after a long time, with their last appearance in the format being against the Netherlands on August 22 last year. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

On the other hand, New Zealand beat India in the rain-affected series at home towards the end of last year and will aim at getting used to the subcontinent tracks and preparing for the World Cup. The Kiwis have been dealt a blow with Matt Henry missing both this and the subsequent series against India and Doug Bracewell has been called up to replace him. Bracewell, however, will not be available for this match as Kane Williamson looks to get off to a winning start in this three-game affair. Pakistan have recalled Haris Sohail after a while with the left-hander aiming to make it to the playing XI.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at National Stadium in Karachi starting on January 9, 2023 (Monday). The PAK vs NZ test match has a scheduled 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Trent Boult 'Out of the Picture' for Test Series Against England, Confirms New Zealand Head Coach Gary Stead.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ 2023 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network Channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI match Live Telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 online.

