After the entertaining five-match T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Pakistan and New Zealand face off in a five-game One-Day Internationals (ODIs). With ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled to be played this year, both sides will be looking to begin their final preparations for the mega tournament. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 live streaming online and live telecast in India, then scroll down for all the information.

Tom Latham will continue to lead the New Zealand side. Interestingly, the Kiwis have added in-form batsman Mark Chapman to the ODI squad as well. Initially, the batsman was part of the T20I squad only, but owing to his superb show in the recently concluded series, Chapman's stay in Pakistan has been extended. Meanwhile, Pakistan, on the other hand, sees the return of pacer Naseem Shah, who was not part of the T20Is.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the five-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 27. The PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match will commence at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

