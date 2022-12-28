Devon Conway and Tom Latham ensured New Zealand had a strong response after Pakistan managed to score 438 in their first innings. Day 2 started with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, who was undefeated on 161. It looked as if New Zealand have started to gain control of proceedings when they were hit by a spectacular knock by Agha Salman, who led the Pakistan innings with a hundred, his maiden in the format. The right-hander played a gem of an innings to ensure that Pakistan got past the 400-run mark. New Zealand fought back equally well with Conway and Latham getting through the remainder of the day undefeated. The left-hander duo made use of the pitch becoming flat and scored runs freely. Devon Conway Survives After Edging a Delivery, Pakistan Opt Not to Take DRS; TV Replay Shows Definite Edge.

Conway was lucky to escape a dismissal chance when he clearly edged a delivery behind but Pakistan opted against using the DRS. The Kiwi duo put together 165/0 that helped New Zealand take total control of proceedings. They still trail by 273 runs and with the pitch expected to remain this way, the duo will look to add on some more before being separated. Pakistan on the other hand, would hope to break this partnership as soon as possible before more damage is done.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the National Stadium on December 27 (Tuesday). The third day's play of the PAK vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 3 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports. Farhaan Behardien, South Africa All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 3 online.

