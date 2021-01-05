PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming: New Zealand will aim to seal the deal on the Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. At stumps on the third day, the visitors were batting 8/1 in their second innings, trailing 354 runs behind New Zealand’s total. While opener Shan Masood fell prey to Kyle Jamieson, Abid Ali and night watchman Mohammad Abbas are the two batsmen at the crease. However, they have an uphill task on hand as batting on the deteriorated Christchurch track will take some beating. Moreover, the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Jamieson have been at the top of their A-game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PAK vs NZ match. Kane Williamson Hailed By Netizens As New Zealand Becomes Number One Test Team.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan became victim of another Kane Williamson masterclass as the Kiwi skipper smashed his second double century inside three matches. Henry Nicholls, who came out to bat at his overnight score of 89 – also notched up his seventh Test ton. Furthermore, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell added misery to Pakistan’s woes with a quick-fire maiden hundred. Mohammad Rizwan’s men got off to another horrible batting start, and only a miracle can defy their defeat. As both sides gear up for the fourth day, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 4 on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match Day 4 on the FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2021 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

Pakistan Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

New Zealand Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).