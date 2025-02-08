Pakistan National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan hosts New Zealand and South Africa in a tri-series. The first match of the tri-nation series takes place between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. The tri-series will provide all three teams a chance to prepare for the upcoming mega event. Meanwhile for PAK vs NZ free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Lahore.

With the Champions Trophy coming up, both Pakistan and New Zealand will try to field their first-choice players. It will be interesting to see who opens with Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan in Saim Ayub’s absence. There were reports that either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings. Even few reported that Saud Shakeel could be asked to open. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be looking to fine tune their playing XI before the Champions Trophy 2025.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team 1st ODI of tri-series takes place at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The action in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2025 will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 1st ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the PAK vs NZ ODI match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD and Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. For the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2025 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 1st ODI 2025?

For PAK vs NZ live streaming online fans can access FanCode’s official website and app. While Sony Sports Network have the telecast rights of the tri-series, it is not confirmed whether they will provide live streaming of PAK vs NZ on their OTT SonyLIV. To watch PAK vs NZ live streaming on FanCode fans will have to pay a nominal subscription fee.

