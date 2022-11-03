The Pakistan side will be facing South Africa and it will be the fourth clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 for both the teams. On the previous three occasions when both the teams faced each other South Africa was always the less fortunate side, losing all three bouts. The 2022 T20 World Cup looks promising for the South African side as they haven't lost any of the Super 12 matches. Whereas the Green Shirts were only able to emerge victorious once in three matches. Pakistan vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs SA Cricket Match in Sydney.

South Africa has played a great deal in their previous matches, scoring 200+ runs against Bangladesh and clutching a win against the Indian side. With bowlers such as Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, etc the South African side has grown much stronger. The batting lineup starts with one of the best batsmen, Quinton de Kock alongside the team captain, and it also includes the hard hitter David Miller further down the line.

The Pakistan side is known to be one of the best teams in the T20I, but the 2022 T20 World Cup has not gone their way as they currently stand second to last in the group stage. The Pakistan team consists of threatening pacers and quite a few world-class batsmen such as the skipper Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Mohammad Rizwan, having the potential to turn the match around. Winning the group stage match against Pakistan will confirm South Africa's place in the semifinals, getting one step closer to winning their first-ever T20 World Cup. For the Pakistan side, it's quite an impossible task to qualify for the knockout stage, being far behind India and South Africa as they both currently occupy the top positions in Group 2. Pakistan Fans Want India to Win T20 World Cup 2022, Support Indian Team Against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval (Watch Video).

When Is Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 03, 2022 (Thursday). The PAK vs SA game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. Fans in Pakistan can watch the telecast of PAK vs SA on PTV Sports.

How To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

