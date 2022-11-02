Pakistan may not be officially yet out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. And their fate somewhat depends on India vs Bangladesh. If Bangladesh beats India, Pakistan will see a massive opening for semi-final qualification. Regardless of Pakistan's chances depending on India's defeat, some of the Green Shirts' fans are supporting the Men in Blue and want Rohit Sharma-led side to win the World Cup. Speaking to journalist Sushant Mehta one of the fans said, "no, no, it's not that way (supporting Bangladesh). We are supporting India, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! Pakistan is already out of World Cup, they don't have any chance now. Right now we are supporting India. India will win and Virat will turn the match-winner again, just like he did against Pakistan towards the end. Virat is Virat!"

One more fan added, "Rohit will play a big innings at the top and India will win. India will eventually win the World Cup." Another fan joined back and said, "If India wins World Cup we will be happy." Pakistan Officially Out of T20 World Cup 2022? Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After India's Defeat to South Africa?.

