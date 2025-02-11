It's a do-or-die for the hosts Pakistan national cricket team when they face the South Africa national cricket team next in the third ODI match of the ongoing Pakistan Tri-Series 2025. If Pakistan manages to win this one, they will enter the final of the Tri-Series despite their heavy loss in the first ODI against the New Zealand national cricket team by 78 runs. This is the third and last game of the three-nation tournament before the grand final. This match is scheduled to be played at the famous National Stadium of Karachi. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Qualify For Final With Comfortable Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa.

The match is crucial for both sides as it offers the ticket to the finals, where the winner will face New Zealand. But it's definitely more important for Pakistan, who are about to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just after this series. The side looked disturbed in the first game, and that would raise more worries for the team, as they must be looking to enter the Champions Trophy as favourites, being the hosts.

New Zealand won the next game by six wickets, with eight balls remaining against South Africa. That being a close game, South Africa have a better run rate than Pakistan. But, they took need a win here, otherwise they won't play in the finale. The Proteas would also be looking to take this opportunity to better all their faults, as it's their last chance to revamp too before the Champions Trophy begins.

PAK vs SA Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The Pakistan national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team have faced each other 86 times in ODI cricket. Out of these, the Green Shirts have won 33 matches only, whereas the Proteas emerged victorious on 52 occasions. One match ended without a result.

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Key Players

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Shah Afridi Temba Bavuma Lungi Ngidi Kagiso Rabada

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Key Battles

The battle between Temba Bavuma and Shaheen Afridi would be interesting to watch, with Bavuma having to deal with the raw pace of Afridi. Two of the strongest batters in the Pakistan camp, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, need to deal with two quality pacers in world cricket: Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. This is also expected to be a tough battle, with both batsmen failing miserably against New Zealand in the last game.

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Venue and Match Timings

The Pakistan national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI will be hosted at the National Stadium Karachi in Karachi, Sindh on February 12. The first match of the Tri-Series will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is Sony Sports Network. Viewers can find the live telecast options for the PAK vs SA Tri Series 2025 1st ODI on Sony Sports and its HD channels. The live streaming of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv website and app. Apart from that, FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the Tri-Series. PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Karachi.

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Akif Javed, Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

