PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI: Pakistan National Cricket Team takes on South Africa National Cricket Team in the third match of the tri-nation series 2025. The winner of this match will meet New Zealand in the final. The PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 11. The PAK vs SA Tri-series 3rd ODI 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs SA ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Qualify For Final With Comfortable Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa.

Both Pakistan and South Africa faced defeat against New Zealand. The Black Caps following two back-to-back wins have made it to the final of the tri-series. So, the PAK vs SA is a virtual semi-final. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI, we have picked six players from Pakistan and five from the South Africa cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. On Which Channel Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs NZ vs SA ODI Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Kyle Verreynne (SA).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Matthew Breetzke (SA) and Jason Smith (SA).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Wiaan Mulder (SA) and Senuran Muthusamy (SA)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Abrar Ahmed (PAK).

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Fakhar Zaman (c), Matthew Breetzke (vc).

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Kyle Verreynne (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Matthew Breetzke (SA), Jason Smith (SA), Agha Salman (PAK), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Senuran Muthusamy (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Abrar Ahmed (PAK).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).