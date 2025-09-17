Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: It is a must-win situation for both teams as Pakistan take on the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in a Group A clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 17. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, scroll below to check Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates' best fantasy playing XI prediction. At the time of writing this article, there remains uncertainty over this clash with Pakistan earlier threatening to boycott the match if Andy Pycroft wasn't removed from the panel of match referees in the Asia Cup 2025. PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs UAE 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

This was after the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) had lodged a complaint with the ICC (International Cricket Council) alleging Andy Pycroft violated ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws of Spirit of Cricket as Indian players avoided handshake with their Pakistan counterparts, in what has come to be known as the 'handshake controversy'.

Should this clash go ahead, both teams will look to put in their best foot forward in a bid to come out on top. India have already qualified from Group A and only one more spot remains. Oman aren't in contention after losing both matches so far and having a poor NRR (Net Run Rate). The winner of the PAK vs UAE match will join India in the Super 4 stage from Group A. And should Pakistan end up boycotting the PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match, then Muhammad Waseem's United Arab Emirates will secure a Super 4 spot. When is PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Preview.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sahibzada Farhan (PAK), Mohammad Haris (PAK).

Batters: Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Alishan Sharafu (UAE)

All-Rounders: Saim Ayub (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) and Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK) and Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK)

Who Will Win PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match?

The PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai is expected to be a fascinating one. Pakistan are undoubtedly the stronger of the two teams and will need to come up with a strong response after losing to India in what was a one-sided contest on September 14 at the same venue. The UAE have shown that they too can put up a good show as they did against Oman, but one can expect Pakistan to secure a victory and passage into the Super 4 round. Pakistan and UAE recently met in a tri-series before the Asia Cup 2025 and Salman Ali Agha's men came out on top on both occasions.

