Pakistan and West Indies meet in the third T20I. The Green Shirts won the second T20I after series opener was washed out due to rain. And now lead the 4-game series 1-0. The visitors will now be eyeing to clinch the series while hosts will be hoping to draw level. Meanwhile, if you are searching for PAK vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming online and live TV telecast then scroll down. 'Disappointed Pakistan Fan Meme' Guy Sarim Akhtar Gets Featured in Hong Kong Museum of Memes.

While Pakistan is likely to field an unchanged winning combination, chances are West Indies will tinker with their playing XI. The home side will be looking to step up their game and challenge Pakistan in this fixture.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I of the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana on August 01, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Where To Watch for Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV?

There are no official broadcasters in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series hence fans won’t be able to catch the live-action of the 3rd T20I match on TV. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can catch the action PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I 2021 on their TV sets as Ten Sports and PTV Sports will telecast the game live.

How To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series on online platforms as FanCode will provide live streaming of PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I 2021 on its app and website for a nominal fee. Meanwhile, Pakistan fans can catch the live action on the official streaming platform of Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

