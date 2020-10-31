Pakistan will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they play Zimbabwe in the third match of the tour on November 01 (Sunday). Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after beating Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the opening match of the series. The visitors, who lost the game despite a magnificent hundred from Brendan Taylor, will be looking to bounce back and tie the series. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all predictions to pick the best wicket-keepers, batsmen, all-rounders and bowlers for the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI match should scroll down for all information. PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020: Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz Shine in Pakistan’s 26-Run Win Over Zimbabwe.

Taylor’s hundred went in vain as Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Riaz ran through the Zimbabwe batting order with five and four-wicket hauls respectively to win the game for Pakistan. The hosts were led by Haris Sohail’s 71 and Imam-ul-Haq’s half-century to put 285 runs on board with Imad Wasim giving them the late flourish with a 26-ball 34. Afridi then sent back Zimbabwe’s top-order before Riaz dismantled the middle to hand Pakistan a 26-run win.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Brendan Taylor (ZIM) should be picked as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Haris Sohail (PAK) and Craig Ervine (ZIM) should be picked as the batsmen.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Imad Wasim (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM) and Sean Williams (ZIM) will be the all-rounders.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK) and Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) can be the bowlers.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK), Haris Sohail (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Imad Wasim (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK) and Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

Babar Azam should be made the captain while Brenda Taylor can be made the vice-captain of this Dream11 fantasy team.

