Pat Cummins Reacts to David Warner’s TikTok Videos, Says ‘You Won’t See Me Doing That but Good on Him’

Pat Cummins and David Warner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has been hogging a lot of headlines in recent times, not for his blitzes with the bat, but for his TikTok Videos. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the southpaw made his debut on the popular video-making app and has posted a lot of videos since then featuring his wife Candice and daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. In a recent video shared by the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Aussie pacer Pat Cummins was asked to opine on his teammate’s antics. The right-arm speedster said that those activities look good on Warner but he himself will never do that. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

"you are enjoying them, are you? "You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos,” said Cummins in the video. Have a look.

Watch Video:

Referring to Warner’s video in which he can be seen sporting a leotard, Cummins said: "But I'll tell you what, if we can back on tour and he's trying to put me into the leotard to fit in the video, I am not going to yes."

On being asked about if he’s worried about Warner’s bringing the leotard in the tour, the 26-year old said "Yeah, that's a good point. He probably will."

Talking about Warner’s latest antics in the video-making app, the batsman and his wife were seen shaking legs on Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s popular song ‘Butta Bomma.’ The video got viral in a jiffy. Even, Arjun himself appreciated the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for dancing in his song.