In match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Delhi Capitals at the Dharamsala cricket Stadium in Dharamsala, HP, on May 17, 2023, Wednesday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. Having mentioned the playoffs, let us look at how the two teams fare before the match starts. For eighth-placed Punjab, their IPL 2023 may seem to be over with a few more matches to be played. Sitting in the eighth place with 12 points, Punjab need to win their next game and also hope that other results go in their favour if they are to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. MS Dhoni Retirement: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Gives Major Update on MSD’s Future.

Punjab in their previous game tasted victory when they beat Delhi by 31 runs to record their sixth win of the season. Batting first, Punjab on account of a wonderful IPL century from Prabhsimran Singh posted a challenging total of 167. When it came down to defending 168, a magnificent spell of 4/30 from spinner Harpreet Brar saw Delhi getting stuck to 136.

For last-placed Delhi, their IPL 2023 campaign might have been over well but they are here to spoil the party of the others as they have got nothing to lose. Sitting in 10th spot with eight points, Delhi in their previous game tasted defeat at the hands of Punjab at their own den. Having tasted a loss against Punjab, Delhi in their upcoming games will try to win them as they look to end their campaign on a high note.

Talking about the last Delhi vs Punjab encounter, despite some wonderful bowling efforts from Delhi bowlers, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side reached a challenging total, thanks to the magical century from in-form batter Shikhar Dhawan. When it was the turn of chasing, only captain David Warner (54) managed to do some runs-scoring. Batting has been a major area of concern that bothered Delhi for quite some time. If they are to win their next game, they must fix their batting and bowling woes.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

31 matches have been played between Punjab and Delhi with Punjab emerging victorious on 16 occasions and Delhi triumphing on 15 occasions.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Prabhsimran (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Phil Salt (DC)

David Warner (DC)

PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Axar Patel and Phil Salt vs Sam Curran are two key mini battles to watch out for. IPL 2023: ‘I Will Always Be a Bowler’s Captain’, Says Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya After 34-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Dharamsala Cricket Stadium, in Dharamasala, Himachal Pradesh, on May 17 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 in India.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 64 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).