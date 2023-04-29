Whoever had stated that T20 is a batter’s game must have had a match like this in mind. Lucknow Super Giants batters came out all guns blazing and scaled newer heights in run-scoring as they beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in Mohali. This was after they had notched up the second-highest total ever scored in the Indian Premier League—257/5, with Marcus Stoinis (72), Kyle Mayers (54), Ayush Badoni (43) and Nicholas Pooran (45) being the scorers behind this massive total. The 250-run mark was breached for the second time in 16 years of the Indian Premier League as Lucknow Super Giants won the contest by a pretty good margin. It wasn’t that Punjab Kings did not try, but there were just too many runs on the board. Youngster Atharva Taide’s brave 66 off 36 balls did provide them with some inspiration, but chasing 258, despite the pitch being favourable for batting, was always going to be more than an uphill task. 'No Context' Lucknow Super Giants Troll Liam Livingstone With Lagaan Reference After English Cricketer Touches Boundary Rope While Taking Catch.

Interestingly, the game could have gone differently for Punjab had Atharva Taide hung on to a catch at backward point off the very first ball of this match, bowled by debutant Gurnoor Brar. KL Rahul threw his bat at it and the ball flew straight to Taide, from whose hands it slipped and fell on the ground. That drop set the tone for the game as the young Brar eventually ended up conceding 42 off three overs before being substituted. All Punjab bowlers had an off-day with their ace Kagiso Rabada, taking two wickets and leaking 52 runs off his four overs. The momentum of this game was set by Mayers, who played freely and attacked the bowling and Badoni, Stoinis and Pooran carried it on. For Lucknow, their bowlers were on the money, though with young Yash Thakur taking four wickets and Naveen ul-Haq scalping three. The night in Mohali saw Lucknow register their fifth win of the tournament and move to second place in the points table. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Lucknow Super Giants scored the second-highest team total in IPL history. The highest remains 263/5, scored by RCB against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.

#This is the second time in IPL that the 250-run mark has been breached.

#This was the 20th total of 200 or more this IPL, the most in one season.

#This match saw 458 runs scored, the third-highest match aggregate in IPL.

#This match also saw the second-highest boundary count in an IPL match--67

#Lucknow Super Giants used nine bowlers in this match, the highest in an IPL match.

#Kyle Mayers scored a 20-ball half-century.

#Marcus Stoinis scored his sixth fifty in IPL and second this season.

#Atharva Taide hit his maiden half-century in the IPL.

With this contest done and dusted, both teams would have different objectives as they gear up for their next challenges. This win would do a world of good for Lucknow Super Giants, who had that shock defeat to Gujarat Titans in their last match. Their next opponents are Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. Punjab Kings on the other hand, need to pick themselves up from this loss and prepare to take on Chennai Super Kings on April 30.

