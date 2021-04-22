Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The PBKS vs MI clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in their previous game. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

Punjab Kings will be aiming to get back to winning ways after losing three games on the bounce. The KL Rahul-led side have dropped down to the bottom of the league table after their latest loss against SRH and need a victory to keep up with the leaders. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are holding on to the fourth spot but any further slip-ups could see them plunge in the rankings and playing catch up. IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (PBKS), Ishan Kishan (MI) must be your keepers.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS) must be your batsmen.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moises Henriques (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Krunal Pandya (PBKS) must be your all-rounders.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Rahul Chahar (MI), Trent Boult (MI) must be your bowlers.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS), Ishan Kishan (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS), Moises Henriques (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Krunal Pandya (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Rahul Chahar (MI), Trent Boult (MI).

Krunal Pandya (PBKS) must be selected as the captain of your team while KL Rahul (PBKS) can be named as the vice-captain of your PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team

