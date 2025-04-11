The tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already kicked off and will see former champions Peshawar Zalmi lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the ongoing PSL 2025 season. With PSL 2025 clashing with IPL 2025, the quality of cricket has to be top-notch if the league wants to attract an audience, and no better than two of the most followed Pakistan Super League teams to pull in a crowd as early as day two of the tournament. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who will want to prove his detractors wrong, having been dropped from the national T20I side following poor form with the bat. In PSL 2024, Zalmi finished second in the league standings but lost to eventual winners Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2. Zalmi have a blend of both young and veteran cricketers, with the likes of Saim Ayub, Max Bryant, Mohammad Haris, Tom-Kohler-Cadmore, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, and Alzarri Joseph.

In contrast, Quetta Gladiators finished fourth in the PSL 2024 league stage and lost to finalists Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1. However, QG will see a lot of changes from PSL 2024 to PSL 2025, beginning with a new captain, Saud Shakeel, and a new coach-cum-director, former PSL winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. QG have strengthened their squad with the likes of Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Akeal Hossain, and Kusal Mendis added to their already strong pool of retained players. PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises for Season 10.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head in PSL

Matches Peshawar Zalmi Won Quetta Gladiators Won No Result 23 13 10 0

In ten editions of PSL, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 23 times, with PZ coming out victorious on 13 occasions, while QG have won 10, which gives the former a slight psychological advantage.

