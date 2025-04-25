Currently out of favour with Team India and Mumbai, opener Prithvi Shaw was seen with a mysterious girl outside a restaurant in Mumbai, which has raised rumors about the cricketer's dating life once again. In a clip shared by Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, Shaw could be seen with his rumoured girlfriend coming out of a restaurant and getting in their car to drive away. The rumoured girlfriend is said to be an actress named Akriti Agarwal, who will be seen in a soon-to-be-released pan-India movie, Trimukha. Check the video below. Vinod Kambli Touches Sunil Gavaskar's Feet, Meets Prithvi Shaw at Felicitation Ceremony As Part of Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebrations (See Pics and Video).

Prithvi Shaw Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

