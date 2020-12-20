Prithvi Shaw has put out a cryptic post on social media after his forgettable performance in the first Test match between India and Australia. Post this, he has faced a lot of flak after a dismal performance in the first Test between India and Australia which got wrapped up in three days. The entire team faced flak as the team got all out on the score of 36 runs in the second innings. However, it was Prithvi Shaw was the one who faced the maximum flak on social media as he got out on a duck in the first innings and then made way to the pavilion on the score of four runs. Prithvi Shaw Trolled With Funny Memes & Jokes After Bagging Two-Ball Duck in India vs Australia 1st Test 2020.

In both the innings Prithvi Shaw got out by getting bowled in both the innings. Mitchell Starc was the one who scalped Prithvi Shaw's wicket and in the second inning we had Pat Cummins who sent the Indian opener packing on four runs. No sooner this happened Shaw got trolled massively on social media and his name emerged as one of the top trends. After this, the Delhi Capitals batsman posted a cryptic post which took a jibe at his critics.

Prithvi Shaw Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar were the ones who also had question Shaw after his dismissal. India will play their next Test match on December 26 and will end on 30th. Australians lead the four-match Test series by 1-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).