Defending Pakistan Super League champions Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of PSL 2021. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match in PSL season 6 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have won the PSL title once each in the tournament’s five-year history and will look to begin the season with a victory. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match should scroll down for all relevant information. PSL 2021 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Telecast Of Pakistan Super League 6 Kick-Off Program in IST?

Karachi Kings are captained by all-rounder Imad Wasim and have the likes of Babar Azam, Daniel Christian and Mohammad Amir in the squad while the Quetta Gladiators are led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Gladiators have Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Ben Cutting and Dale Steyn in their ranks. Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full-Time Table of PSL 6 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 20 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Karachi Kings Squad: Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton(w), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim(c), Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir.

