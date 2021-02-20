The new season of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick-off on February 20, 2021 (Saturday) with a clash between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. Ahead of the start of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, the opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) Opening Ceremony can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

This will be the second time that the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Pakistan after the event was hosted at the same venue last year while the opening four ceremonies took place in Dubai. The stars to perform will include Atif Aslam, who will make his PSL opening ceremony debut, while rapper Imran Khan and model Humaima Malik will be present alongside the PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.

When is Pakistan Super League 2021 Opening Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Pakistan Super League 2021 Opening Ceremony will be held on February 20, 2021 (Saturday) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The event is scheduled to take place at 06:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time and 07:15 IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan Super League 2021 Opening Ceremony?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So there is the possibility that the network providers will telecast the PSL 2021 opening ceremony on their channels. Fans in India might be able to catch the ceremony live on either Sony Six SD/HD or Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, Pakistan viewers can watch PSL 2021 opening ceremony live streaming on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

How To Watch Pakistan Super League 2021 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India can catch the PSL 2021 opening ceremony live streaming on Sony Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan Super League 2021 live streaming on the OTT platforms of PTV Sports and Geo Super.

