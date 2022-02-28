Following the conclusion of PSL 2022, the official account of Pakistan Super League released the team of the season, Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan will lead the 12-man side which includes cricketing superstars such as Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Shadab Khan among others. Lahore Qalandars won the championship this season.

