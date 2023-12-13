Naseem Shah has been the pick of the Pakistan bowlers in the recent past with his performance and both attacking and defensive attributes. He is currently out injured but is eyeing a comeback in the upcoming PSL 9 and then in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. His younger brother Hunain Shah also impressed in the recently finished National T20 2023 and his youngest brother Ubaid Shah is currently playing in the U19 Asia Cup 2023 and is likely to feature in the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2024. In the ongoing PSL 2024 draft Islamabad United has traded in the first one and then drafted the remaining two from the draft. Fans loved the entire prospect of all three brothers bowling together and shared their reactions on social media. PSL 2024 Player Draft: Mohammad Amir Picked By Quetta Gladiators, Kieron Pollard Goes To Karachi Kings.

Three Brothers in One Team

Islamabad United picked both the brothers of Naseem Shah. Hunain and Ubaid Shah. 3 brothers in one team. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 13, 2023

Fans React On The Prospect

Another Naseem Shah Brother "Ubaid Shah" Joins Islamabad United 🔥🔥🔥 Naseem X Hunain X Ubaid ❤️😍#PSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/LsFMMaO4mP — Amir Azad Raja (@MrCricket3602) December 13, 2023

It's Emotional and Beautiful

Brothers of Destruction

-Naseem Shah -Hunain Shah -Ubaid Shah "Brothers of Destruction" All of them will play for Islamabad United 🥵🔥#PSL9Draft #PSL9 #PSLDraft pic.twitter.com/6e3hRwxB2L — WAJID ABID ABBASI (@Wajidabbasi194) December 13, 2023

It's A Hat-Trick

🔥 AND IT'S A HAT-TRICK 🔥 THE THIRD SHAH OF THE SHAH BROTHER IS ALSO NOW A #SHERU🦁 Welcome to the #ISLUFamily Ubaid Shah 🙌 Naseem Shah ✅ Hunain Shah ✅ Ubaid Shah ✅#HBLPSLDraft #HBLPSL9 #PSL9 #PSL2024 #PSL9DRAFT pic.twitter.com/MzqaIBvpUK — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) December 13, 2023

Shah Brothers Are Now United

Shah Brothers are now united🔥 They will play together. - Naseem Shah - Hunain Shah - Ubaid Shah#PSL9Draft #PSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/FVeIrlRJFI — Ahtasham Riaz 🇵🇰 (@AhtashamRiaz_) December 13, 2023

More Fans React On It

Three brothers in same team, Naseem Shah Hunain shah and Ubaid shah picked by Islamabad United in PSL9 draft. #PSL9Draft #HBLPSL9 — Muhib Ullah (@Muhib998) December 13, 2023

