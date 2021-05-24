Zimbabwe’s cricket has been suffering due to financial constraints. Zimbabwe cricket team’s performance has dipped over the years as well and that resulted in less or no sponsorships as well. Recently, Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl took to social media and pleaded for a sponsorship as he tagged a famous sports brand. But it was Puma, also a sports brand, who responded to Burl’s tweet. Sri Lanka Players Refuse To Sign New Central Contracts, Cite Lack of Transparency.

"Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series?” Burl wrote on his Twitter. Puma quoted the tweet and replied, "Time to put the glue away, I got you covered."

Puma Responds for Ryan Burl

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

And now Burl has confirmed that Puma has contacted him and he has been sponsored by Puma Cricket. The 27-year-old took to Twitter once again, "I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA."

Ryan Burl Confirms Puma Sponsorship

I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh hailed Puma Cricket’s gesture. Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Harbhajan Singh's Tweet

Always there for the players @pumacricket well done 👏 https://t.co/0QbYgmIOTT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2021

Yuvraj Singhs Tweet

Now that’s what puma stands for ! Proud of you team 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 23, 2021

Burl has played three Tests, 18 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 25 T20Is for Zimbabwe. Burl, who is a middle-order batsman, bowls occasional legbreak as well. He made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2017 against Afghanistan in an ODI match.

