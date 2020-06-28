There have been reports of Sri Lanka being the likely host of the Asia Cup 2020 and even Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only time will tell whether Sri Lanka will host any of these high profile tournaments. For now, the cricket action in the island nation will resume with the UVA Premier League T20 2020. The T20 tournament will feature 14 matches which will be played between June 29 to July 05. A total of four teams will take part in the UVA Premier League T20 2020. IPL 2020 Update: Official Broadcaster Writes to BCCI, ICC; Seeks Clarification on Indian Premier League 13 and T20 World Cup.

Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers are the teams that will compete with each other. The T20 competition will feature the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis.

UVA Premier League T20 2020 Sri Lanka Full Schedule

Date Time Teams June 29, 2020 11:00 PM Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers June 29, 2020 02:30 PM Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle June 30, 2020 11:00 PM Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers June 30, 2020 02:30 PM Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle July 01, 2020 11:00 PM Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya July 01, 2020 02:30 PM Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle July 02, 2020 11:00 PM Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle July 02, 2021 02:30 PM Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers July 03, 2021 11:00 PM Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle July 03, 2022 02:30 PM Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers July 04, 2023 11:00 PM Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya July 04, 2024 02:30 PM Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle July 05, 2024 11:00 PM Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position July 05, 2024 02:30 PM Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator

UVA Premier League T20 2020 Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Telecast

No live telecast of UVA Premier League T20 2020 Sri Lanka will be available in India. However, cricket fans can watch the live action online. The free live streaming of UVA Premier League T20 2020 Sri Lanka will be available on Fancode mobile app and website, YouTube and Facebook.

UVA Premier League T20 2020 Team Squads

Monaragala Hornets: Tilakratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Kasun Senanayaka (vice-captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe.

Unilions Mahiyanganaya: Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice-captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe.

Badulla Sea Eagles: Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice-captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka.

Wellawaya Vipers: Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice-captain), Gayan Chathurange.

