Rajasthan Royals have been underwhelming in recent seasons and will be hoping that IPL 2022 can turn a new leaf. RR won the inaugural championship and will be hoping to return to the top of the summit. Royals enter IPL 2022 mega auction with hopes of creating a strong unit capable of challenging for the title and becoming a top team in the land once again. At IPL 2022 mega auction 600 players will go under the hammer. Meanwhile, you can find the list of players bought by RR at the IPL 2022 auction. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates

Rajasthan Royals retained only three players from last season in Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler that will form their core for this campaign. RR entered IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of 62 crore and were one of the most active sides at the bidding wars and bought a number of stars including Trent Boult and Devdutt Padikkal.

RR Squad For IPL 2022

RR Players Bought At IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa

RR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

RR Previous Season Recap: Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing IPL 2021. The Sanju Samson-led side finished second from bottom in the league, winning only five of their 14 games. RR have failed to reach the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

