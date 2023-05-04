The Indian Premier League 2023 league table has broke open completely wide due to some consecutive results that were not expected. A game getting washed by rain has contributed to it as well along with a solid win by Mumbai Indians. Now the other teams, who went ahead in the race early have to be on their toes. Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are the two such teams that have enjoyed sustained spells at the top of the table and now they meet each other in the match number 48 and want to ensure a win to maintain their position in the safety zone. Both are coming out of a loss in their previous games. RR lost to MI despite scoring a 200+ total while GT lost their way against DC midway into a low scoring chase. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win RR vs GT IPL 2023 match? Staying the RR vs GT win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match. RR vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48 in Jaipur.

It's a battle between two teams who has displayed some quality cricket now. So, what has Google predicted for the enocunter of RR and GT in IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Rajasthan Royals are slightly favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Rajasthan Royals 52% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Gujarat Titans has 48% chance of winning the game.

RR vs GT IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

It is a very interesting prediction as the conditions of Rajasthan's home Sawai Mansingh Stadium and Gujarat's home ground Narendra Modi Stadium are quite similar. So it is anticipated to be a very close competition, yet the slight edge Rajasthan have it's because of the scintillating form Yashasvi Jaiswal is in. Rashid Khan is not having his best of seasons and although Noor Ahmed has filled in his place well, it will give RR a slight edge in the middle overs, specially how RR captain Sanju Samson played him last time around. ‘Only MS Dhoni Knows When He Will Retire From IPL,’ Says Former Indian Spinner Harbhajan Singh.

It's not been a favoured match up of Rajasthan Royals in the very short time they have faced Gujarat Titans. They lost thrice against them including last season's qualifier 1 and the big final. They could win only one, the previous leg of this edition.

